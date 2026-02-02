All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 41 26 12 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 41 26 12 2 1 55 126 99 Adirondack 40 22 13 4 1 49 113 106 Reading 42 22 16 4 0 48 119 118 Maine 40 20 13 5 2 47 121 106 Worcester 41 21 17 2 1 45 113 120 Trois-Rivieres 39 17 19 0 3 37 100 115 Norfolk 39 15 22 2 0 32 116 139 Greensboro 38 10 22 5 1 26 88 131

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 41 26 9 5 1 58 138 92 Atlanta 38 27 10 1 0 55 114 79 South Carolina 43 27 15 1 0 55 123 119 Savannah 39 19 17 2 1 41 124 106 Orlando 44 18 21 4 1 41 116 130 Greenville 38 18 16 4 0 40 104 104 Jacksonville 40 17 21 2 0 36 104 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 40 25 9 3 3 56 140 97 Fort Wayne 40 23 11 6 0 52 136 101 Indy 40 20 14 5 1 46 102 108 Bloomington 41 21 16 2 2 46 122 119 Cincinnati 39 18 18 3 0 39 121 148 Kalamazoo 39 17 17 2 3 39 110 132 Iowa 41 12 25 2 2 28 103 141

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 41 31 8 1 1 64 144 96 Idaho 42 28 11 3 0 59 158 129 Tahoe 43 23 16 2 2 50 152 141 Allen 41 22 15 4 0 48 149 137 Wichita 39 16 16 3 4 39 121 127 Rapid City 41 18 20 3 0 39 126 140 Utah 42 15 23 4 0 34 127 156 Tulsa 40 12 26 2 0 26 98 154

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Maine 3

Bloomington 4, Kalamazoo 3

Orlando 6, South Carolina 1

Savannah 7, Jacksonville 0

Kansas City 3, Wichita 1

Toledo 6, Cincinnati 3

Worcester 1, Wheeling 0

Rapid City 6, Allen 3

Indy 3, Iowa 2

Idaho 3, Tulsa 2

Tahoe 6, Fort Wayne 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Savannah at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Greenville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Adirondack at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Reading at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

