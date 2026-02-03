Dodgers bring back Mike Siani, designate Andy Ibáñez for assignment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed outfielder Mike Siani off waivers from the New York Yankees and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed outfielder Mike Siani off waivers from the New York Yankees and designated infielder Andy Ibáñez for assignment on Tuesday.

Siani returned to the Dodgers after being designated for assignment last month.

The 26-year-old played in 19 games for the St. Louis Cardinals last season, hitting .235 with four runs. He played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and ’23.

Ibáñez hit .239 with eight doubles, four homers and 21 RBI in 91 games for the Detroit Tigers last season.

He started his career with Texas in 2021, playing 76 games, recording seven homers and 25 RBI.

New York also assignment infielder/outfielder Marco Luciano outriht to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

