Denver takes on Detroit, aims for 7th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (33-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (36-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Detroit aiming to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Pistons have gone 20-5 in home games. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.8.

The Nuggets are 19-7 on the road. Denver is second in the Western Conference scoring 119.9 points per game and is shooting 49.6%.

The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Nuggets give up (13.1). The Nuggets average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Pistons allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won 109-107 in the last meeting on Jan. 28. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 22 points, and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 18.4 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nikola Jokic is scoring 29.3 points per game with 12.0 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 22.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 115.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Caris LeVert: day to day (illness).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

