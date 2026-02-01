Charlotte takes on New Orleans, aims for 4th straight home win

New Orleans Pelicans (13-38, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (22-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North…

New Orleans Pelicans (13-38, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (22-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hornets play New Orleans.

The Hornets have gone 10-13 at home. Charlotte is eighth in the league with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Pelicans are 5-19 in road games. New Orleans averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 11-17 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Hornets allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 116-112 on Nov. 5. Trey Murphy III scored 21 points to help lead the Pelicans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 24.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Murphy is averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 48.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

