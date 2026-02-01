Canadiens bring win streak into matchup against the Wild

Montreal Canadiens (31-17-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-14-10, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 7:30…

Montreal Canadiens (31-17-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-14-10, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild seeking to continue a three-game win streak.

Minnesota has a 16-6-7 record in home games and a 32-14-10 record overall. The Wild have scored 182 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

Montreal is 15-6-6 on the road and 31-17-7 overall. The Canadiens have a +11 scoring differential, with 189 total goals scored and 178 given up.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 29 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 32 goals and 25 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.