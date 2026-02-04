Brooklyn plays Orlando for conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (13-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (25-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Thursday,…

Brooklyn Nets (13-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (25-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Orlando and Brooklyn meet on Thursday.

The Magic are 17-17 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 115.9 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

The Nets have gone 9-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 3-11 when winning the turnover battle.

The Magic average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Nets allow (12.5). The Nets’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Magic have given up to their opponents (48.3%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Magic won 104-103 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 19.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games.

Day’Ron Sharpe is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 100.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

