Brooklyn and Los Angeles set for cross-conference contest

Los Angeles Lakers (29-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-35, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Los Angeles Lakers in non-conference action.

The Nets have gone 6-17 in home games. Brooklyn is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 42.2 points per game in the paint.

The Lakers are 17-11 in road games. Los Angeles has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 116.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 114.7 the Nets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and four assists for the Nets. Danny Wolf is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Deandre Ayton is shooting 67.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 100.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (personal), Ziaire Williams: day to day (calf), Noah Clowney: day to day (back).

Lakers: Bronny James: out (leg), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

