Bo Horvat’s 2nd goal of the game lifts the Islanders over the Penguins 5-4 in overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game 52 seconds into overtime and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists, Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves and New York snapped its two-game skid. Matthew Schaefer added a goal and an assist, and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders.

Justin Brazeau had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who dropped their second consecutive game. Anthony Mantha, Egor Chinakhov and Bryan Rust also scored. Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots.

Horvat, who also had an assist, buried a breakaway in overtime to give the Islanders a critical victory in their second-to-last game before the Olympic break.

Barzal tied it at 3 midway through the third period, but Brazeau redirected a shot from Brett Kulak to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3 with 9:20 remaining.

Pulock responded for the Islanders with less than six minutes left in the third to tie it again and force overtime.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby corralled a loose puck behind the net and slid it to Rust, who fired a sharp-angled shot from behind the goal line that caught Sorokin off guard with under six minutes to play in the second.

Brazeau set up Mantha in the slot for the opening goal of the game at 12:09 of the first.

Horvat tied it with less than two minutes left in the period when he buried a rebound.

Schaefer, an 18-year-old rookie defenseman, fired a slap shot from the point in the closing seconds of the first to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. He has 16 goals and 23 assists.

Chinakhov evened the score at 2 early in the second off a feed from Tommy Novak.

Up next

Penguins: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Islanders: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

