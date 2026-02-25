Blackhawks visit the Predators, try to end road losing streak

Chicago Blackhawks (22-26-9, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (26-24-7, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (22-26-9, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (26-24-7, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks travel to the Nashville Predators looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Nashville is 26-24-7 overall with an 8-9-3 record in Central Division games. The Predators have a 20-6-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Chicago has gone 22-26-9 overall with a 7-4-2 record in Central Division play. The Blackhawks have committed 217 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blackhawks won 3-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 28 goals and 16 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 25 goals and 17 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

