Barnes and the Raptors host conference foe Chicago

Chicago Bulls (24-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (30-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -8.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls visit Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Raptors are 22-14 in conference play. Toronto is eighth in the league giving up just 112.5 points per game while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Bulls have gone 16-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fifth in the league scoring 17.9 fast break points per game. Ayo Dosunmu leads the Bulls averaging 3.5.

The Raptors are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Raptors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Zach Collins: out (toe), Julian Phillips: day to day (wrist), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

