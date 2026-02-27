Avalanche host the Blackhawks after Necas’ 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (22-27-9, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-10-9, in the Central Division) Denver; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Chicago Blackhawks (22-27-9, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-10-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Chicago Blackhawks after Martin Necas’ two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Avalanche’s 5-2 loss.

Colorado is 38-10-9 overall and 9-2-4 against the Central Division. The Avalanche are 12-0-4 when scoring a power-play goal.

Chicago is 22-27-9 overall and 7-5-2 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -31 scoring differential, with 153 total goals scored and 184 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 1-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Necas has 25 goals and 40 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 26 goals and 17 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.