At least one LSU athlete among those investigated for potential non-reporting of NIL deals

The College Sports Commission says it is investigating athletes at several schools for potential non-reporting of third-party name, image and…

The College Sports Commission says it is investigating athletes at several schools for potential non-reporting of third-party name, image and likeness deals.

LSU confirmed Friday that the investigations included at least one Tigers athlete and said in a statement it was cooperating. A person with direct knowledge of the investigation said Monday the investigation was not department-wide and did not involve the football program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither LSU or the CSC had released details on the investigation. The Athletic first reported on a probe into an LSU athlete.

“We have been in regular communication with the CSC since the organization’s formation and appreciate their ongoing collaboration and guidance. We anticipate this specific inquiry will be resolved shortly. We will not comment further on regulatory matters,” the statement read.

Student-athletes are required to report third-party NIL deals exceeding $600 through NIL Go, the clearinghouse established as part of the landmark $2.8 billion settlement approved in early June. The CSC confirmed several schools are being investigated in a statement released Friday.

“As previously indicated, the CSC has reached out to several schools to inform them of investigations into unreported NIL deals. We will not comment further at this time,” it said Monday.

The CSC is an NIL enforcement entity that oversees all revenue-sharing in college sports, introduced alongside the approval of the settlement in June.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.