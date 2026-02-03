76ers take on the Warriors, seek 5th straight victory

Philadelphia 76ers (28-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-23, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Philadelphia 76ers (28-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-23, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the 76ers take on Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 17-8 at home. Golden State averages 116.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 13-8 away from home. Philadelphia is ninth in the NBA scoring 16.1 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.5.

The Warriors average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 116.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the 114.0 the Warriors give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 99-98 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Maxey led the 76ers with 35 points, and Pat Spencer led the Warriors with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Joel Embiid is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 24.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Moses Moody: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), LJ Cryer: day to day (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.