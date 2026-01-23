Yaxel Lendeborg scores 18 points, grabs 9 rebounds and No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State 74-62

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 18 points and nine rebounds, Morez Johnson scored 12 points and No.…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 18 points and nine rebounds, Morez Johnson scored 12 points and No. 3 Michigan beat Ohio State 74-62 on Friday night.

The Wolverines (18-1, 8-1 Big Ten) took control with a 21-6 run in the second half after the Buckeyes (13-6, 5-3) tied it for a ninth time midway through the second half.

Ohio State’s John Mobley Jr. scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half when Michigan led 33-30.

NO. 24 SAINT LOUIS 97, ST. BONAVENTURE 62

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) —Ishan Sharma scored 29 points and Saint Louis routed St. Bonaventure.

The Billikens (19-1, 7-0 Atlantic 10) tied their best start 20-game start in the program’s 110-year history, joining the 1993-94 team. They took control of the game early, dominating from 3-point range, and had a 58-26 lead to end the first half.

Trey Green had 15 points for Saint Louis and Amari McCottry added 12.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.