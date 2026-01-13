Yankees acquire left-hander Ryan Weathers from Marlins for 4 prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired left-hander Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday for four…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired left-hander Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday for four prospects, a move to bolster a rotation that will be missing Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón when the season starts.

Miami received outfielders Brendan Jones and Dillon Lewis and infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus, all of whom are 21 to 23 years old.

Weathers, 26, was 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA in eight starts last year in his second straight injury-shortened season. He missed time with a strained left flexor, made his season debut on May 14, then didn’t pitch for Miami between June 7 and Sept. 11 because of a left lat strain.

He was 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA over 16 starts in 2024, when he was sidelined by a strained left index finger. He is a son of former Yankee David Weathers; they are the fifth father-son pair to play for the Yankees, including Yogi and Dale Berra and Clay and Cody Bellinger.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Weathers agreed last week to a one-year, $1.35 million contract. He is on track to become eligible for free agency after the 2028 World Series.

New York’s rotation projects to include Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Luis Gil.

Cole is expected to return to the Yankees in May or June following Tommy John surgery last spring, and Rodón is projected back in late April or May after surgery this offseason to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur.

The Yankees re-signed Ryan Yarbrough for pitching depth and have a pending agreement to re-sign Paul Blackburn.

Miami dealt its second pitcher in a week after sending Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs.

Lewis, 22, is a 13th-round draft pick who batted .237 with 22 homers and 79 RBIs in Class A last season. Jones, 23, is a 12th-rounder who hit .245 with 11 homers and 69 RBIs in Class A and Double-A. Jasso, 23, an undrafted free agent, batted .257 with 13 homers and 76 RBIs with Double-A Somerset. Matheus, 21, is a native of Venezuela who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and batted .275 with three homers and 56 RBIs for Class A Tampa last season.

