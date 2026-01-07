World Cup qualification shines as new objective for Congo after Africa Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The World Cup glitters as a new objective for Congo after its elimination from the Africa…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The World Cup glitters as a new objective for Congo after its elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Algeria substitute Adil Boulbina’s last-gasp extra-time rocket ended Congo’s Africa Cup hopes in the last 16 on Tuesday, but the Leopards’ attention has quickly switched to a bigger prize.

“We must thoroughly analyze what didn’t work because some things didn’t work,” Congo coach Sébastien Desabre said. “And immediately focus on a very, very important objective that awaits us in March.”

Congo can clinch one of the last qualification places for the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States with a win over New Caledonia or Jamaica in a playoff in Mexico on March 31.

“It’s a beautiful competition,” Congo captain Chancel Mbemba said of the Africa Cup. “But we still have a last competition, a final game, if God wants it.”

Mbemba knows all about last-gasp winners as it was his stoppage-time goal that helped defeat Cameroon 1-0 in the African World Cup playoff semifinal.

The Leopards then defeated Nigeria in a penalty shootout – opposition coach Éric Chelle claimed “some voodoo” at work – to advance to the intercontinental playoffs. Mbemba again sealed the win.

Congolese progress

Congo has developed into one of the continent’s strongest sides in recent years. It finished second behind unbeaten Senegal in its World Cup qualifying group.

Supported by a living statue of slain independence hero Patrice Lumumba at the Africa Cup, Congo started with a win over Benin, drew with 2021 winner Senegal, then defeated Botswana 3-0 to reach the last 16.

Congo reached the semifinals at the last edition in Ivory Coast, where the players wore black armbands to highlight the armed conflict in the east of the country. Mbemba and forward Cédric Bakambu have also used social media to bring attention to the fighting.

The Congo team’s on-field successes have helped keep international attention on the central African country, and consequently on the humanitarian crisis. World Cup qualification could bring more exposure.

Youngsters proud to play for Congo

The team has benefitted from the Congolese diaspora across Europe. The 21-year-old Noah Sadiki, born in Brussels, could have played for Belgium but he opted to represent the country of his parents.

“It’s a personal choice,” Sadiki told reporters last week. “I wouldn’t force anyone to choose Congo. I made that decision of my own free will. There’s a new generation that wants to help the people of the country.”

Belgian-born goalkeeper Matthieu Epolo (20) and midfielder Mario Stroeykens (21) also chose Congo.

Future looks bright

Experienced French coach Desabre has moulded a committed side that’s proving very hard to beat. Only wayward finishing let the team down against Algeria.

Desabre, who has been in charge since 2022, said stability was key to the team’s development, being allowed the time to put changes in place, for bonds between the players and technical staff to grow, and to recover from setbacks.

“I’m very optimistic for Congolese football because we haven’t yet fully exploited the potential for growth in the academies, the local league, all this local talent that will bring even more strength to Congo in the years to come,” Desabre said before the Algeria game.

The coach said Congo was still behind the likes of Senegal and Cameroon, where players learn vital skills in academies before going on to play in the stronger European leagues.

“I’m very optimistic because there’s still this lever that will become active in Congo and that will make the team even stronger in the years to come,” Desabre said.

But, first, there’s a World Cup ticket up for grabs.

“Every one of us will return, we’ll work. We’ll ask God to keep every player fit. And – if God wants it – in the last match, everything is possible,” Mbemba said.

