World champs Chock and Bates dazzle with emotional performance at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Madison Chock and Evan Bates have tried not to think about their last U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The three-time reigning dance champions have accomplished just about everything in their sport, whether that be a record-tying six straight national titles or victories at the past three Grand Prix Finals. Just about the only thing missing is a gold medal in ice dance at the Winter Olympics, something the couple plans to rectify at the Milan Cortina Games next month.

But when Chock and Bates stepped onto the ice for their rhythm dance Thursday night, set to music by the rock star Lenny Kravitz, the magnitude of the moment — of nearly 15 years of coming to nationals together — finally seemed to hit them.

“It’s really hard not to be here,” Bates said afterward, “and feel some welling up.”

As usual, Chock and Bates managed to harness their emotions, dazzling the crowd with another performance that underscored their status as Olympic favorites. Their season-best score of 91.70 was well ahead of second-place Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik, who were second with 85.98, and topped their own world-leading mark of 88.74 set at the Grand Prix Final.

“It really felt like we were very present and grounded and able to enjoy the energy of the arena, and the energy between the two of us,” Chock said. “We felt like this was a really good skate and a good stepping-stone toward Milan.”

Chock and Bates are trying to break a tie with Meryl Davis and Charlie White for the most national ice dance titles this week. But their big goal always has been the Winter Games, ever since they walked away from a bittersweet Beijing Olympics four years ago.

They were part of the American squad that won the team gold medal, but Chock and Bates didn’t receive it until two years ago at the Summer Olympics in Paris, because of a protracted investigation into doping that involved one of the Russian skaters.

In the individual competition, Chock and Bates finished in fourth — perhaps the most gut-wrenching placement at an Olympics.

Rather than sulk, Chock and Bates decided to dominate: They haven’t finished anywhere besides first or second in any competition in nearly four years, piling up more Grand Prix medals than they could safely wear at once. Their third straight world title came last year in Boston, where the American team flexed its overall depth and power ahead of the upcoming Winter Games.

“This is an Olympic year,” Bates said. “It needs no extra sort of hype or motivation. It’s what we’ve all dreamt of as we were kids.”

Chock and Bates may need only replicate what they did Thursday night when they get to Milan. From the opening chords of “American Woman” to the final notes of “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” they had the crowd inside Enterprise Center in rapt attention.

Perhaps because it also knew that this may be the last time Chock and Bates compete at nationals.

“We’ve tried to not get too emotional, I think, just with the nostalgia of this event, and the 15-year journey we’ve been on,” Bates said. “We took a little moment after the warm-up, because it was so hectic out there — ‘Let’s just glide around for a lap and look out into the crowd, and see so much support, and our families.’ It’s incredible. It’s amazing.”

Now comes the free dance Saturday, when Chock and Bates will try to pull away from Zingas and Kolesnik — and everyone else — and secure their record-breaking seventh national championship with a program set to “Paint It Black” by the Rolling Stones.

“I think for the free dance, we’re really focused on skating well,” Bates said. “That’s what we’re investing our training in. The ultimate payback is to skate well. But we want to enjoy that moment, because it’s fleeting, and ultimately it could be the last.”

