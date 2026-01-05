Winnipeg takes losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-21-4, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8…

Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-21-4, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights as losers of nine games in a row.

Winnipeg has an 8-8-2 record in home games and a 15-21-4 record overall. The Jets have a 14-7-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Vegas has a 9-5-6 record in road games and a 17-11-12 record overall. The Golden Knights have gone 3-4-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 20 goals and 28 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 12 goals and 30 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 1-6-3, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Golden Knights: 2-5-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.