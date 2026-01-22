Wild host the Red Wings after Tarasenko’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (31-16-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-14-9, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday,…

Detroit Red Wings (31-16-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-14-9, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -153, Red Wings +128; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Detroit Red Wings after Vladimir Tarasenko’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Wild’s 4-3 loss.

Minnesota has a 13-6-6 record in home games and a 28-14-9 record overall. The Wild have scored 161 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

Detroit is 31-16-4 overall and 13-8-3 on the road. The Red Wings have gone 26-3-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 25 goals and 34 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 25 goals and 21 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.