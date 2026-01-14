Wembanyama, Spurs to host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (27-13, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Milwaukee Bucks (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (27-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks in non-conference action.

The Spurs are 13-5 in home games. San Antonio has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 8-13 in road games. Milwaukee is sixth in the NBA averaging 14.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.4% from downtown. AJ Green leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

The Spurs average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow (14.0). The Bucks average 112.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 112.8 the Spurs give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bucks. Green is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 48.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (thigh).

Bucks: Myles Turner: day to day (illness), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

