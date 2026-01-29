Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Badger 68, Burlington 42 Brookfield Academy 64, Living Word Lutheran 52 Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Winnebago Lutheran…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger 68, Burlington 42

Brookfield Academy 64, Living Word Lutheran 52

Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48

Greenfield 61, Cudahy 33

Rockford Lutheran, Ill. 68, Beloit Memorial 32

Watertown Luther Prep 42, University School of Milwaukee 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.