Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addenbrooke 53, Golden View 27

Canon City 33, Palmer 22

Center 47, Custer County 33

Chaparral 60, Douglas County 25

Cherokee Trail 66, Smoky Hill 55

Columbine 66, Lakewood 11

Coronado 46, Harrison 31

Cotopaxi 49, Miami-Yoder 41

D’Evelyn 53, Conifer 17

Denver East 74, Northfield 55

Denver SST 46, DSST: Montview 39

Eaglecrest 55, Cherry Creek 48

Eaton 71, Weld Central 26

Evergreen High School 53, Wheat Ridge 29

George Washington 56, Montbello 16

Golden 58, Littleton 27

Grandview 44, J.K. Mullen 35

Green Mountain 81, Pomona 14

Heritage Christian Academy 61, Clear Creek 21

Highlands Ranch 59, Mountain Vista 28

John F. Kennedy 30, Manual 28

Lamar 45, Crowley County 37

Legend 37, Regis Jesuit 19

Pueblo West 46, Fountain-Fort Carson 36

Regis Groff 53, Hinkley 34

Rocky Mountain Prep 36, DSST: College View 33

Simla 64, Byers 15

St. Mary’s Academy 39, Prospect Ridge Academy 28

Standley Lake 55, Dakota Ridge 11

Sterling 34, University 28

The Classical Academy 51, Sierra 22

Thomas Jefferson 54, North 48

ThunderRidge 46, Castle View 37

Twin Peaks 46, Poudre 11

Valor Christian 80, Bear Creek 28

Vista Ridge 54, Pine Creek 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

