Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke 53, Golden View 27
Canon City 33, Palmer 22
Center 47, Custer County 33
Chaparral 60, Douglas County 25
Cherokee Trail 66, Smoky Hill 55
Columbine 66, Lakewood 11
Coronado 46, Harrison 31
Cotopaxi 49, Miami-Yoder 41
D’Evelyn 53, Conifer 17
Denver East 74, Northfield 55
Denver SST 46, DSST: Montview 39
Eaglecrest 55, Cherry Creek 48
Eaton 71, Weld Central 26
Evergreen High School 53, Wheat Ridge 29
George Washington 56, Montbello 16
Golden 58, Littleton 27
Grandview 44, J.K. Mullen 35
Green Mountain 81, Pomona 14
Heritage Christian Academy 61, Clear Creek 21
Highlands Ranch 59, Mountain Vista 28
John F. Kennedy 30, Manual 28
Lamar 45, Crowley County 37
Legend 37, Regis Jesuit 19
Pueblo West 46, Fountain-Fort Carson 36
Regis Groff 53, Hinkley 34
Rocky Mountain Prep 36, DSST: College View 33
Simla 64, Byers 15
St. Mary’s Academy 39, Prospect Ridge Academy 28
Standley Lake 55, Dakota Ridge 11
Sterling 34, University 28
The Classical Academy 51, Sierra 22
Thomas Jefferson 54, North 48
ThunderRidge 46, Castle View 37
Twin Peaks 46, Poudre 11
Valor Christian 80, Bear Creek 28
Vista Ridge 54, Pine Creek 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.