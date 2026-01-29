Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clayton 52, Raton 9
Crownpoint 56, Wingate 46
Cuba 57, Bosque School 34
La Cueva 65, Capital 16
McCurdy 41, Mora 34
Melrose 48, Gateway Christian 27
Mesa Vista 69, Questa 45
Newcomb 71, Zuni 48
Penasco 55, Escalante 17
Rehoboth 43, St. Michael, Ariz. 19
Santa Fe 28, Eldorado 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.