Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 60, Landry/Walker 40
Central Private 63, North Iberville 25
Denham Springs 55, St. Amant 46
Donaldsonville 43, West St. John 30
Dunham 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 40
Glen Oaks 40, McKinley 27
Live Oak 55, Dutchtown 38
Mandeville 60, De La Salle 56
McGehee 47, Pope John Paul 35
Mentorship Academy 61, False River Academy 42
Northeast 57, Baker 27
Parkview Baptist 65, Liberty Magnet 41
Pearl River 47, South Plaquemines 26
Pine Prairie 50, Pineville 33
South Terrebonne 59, Assumption 37
St. Joseph’s Academy 59, Geo Next Generation 25
Westminster Christian 45, Opelousas Catholic 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kentwood vs. West Feliciana, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
