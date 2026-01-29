Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abramson 60, Landry/Walker 40 Central Private 63, North Iberville 25 Denham Springs 55, St. Amant 46 Donaldsonville…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 60, Landry/Walker 40

Central Private 63, North Iberville 25

Denham Springs 55, St. Amant 46

Donaldsonville 43, West St. John 30

Dunham 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 40

Glen Oaks 40, McKinley 27

Live Oak 55, Dutchtown 38

Mandeville 60, De La Salle 56

McGehee 47, Pope John Paul 35

Mentorship Academy 61, False River Academy 42

Northeast 57, Baker 27

Parkview Baptist 65, Liberty Magnet 41

Pearl River 47, South Plaquemines 26

Pine Prairie 50, Pineville 33

South Terrebonne 59, Assumption 37

St. Joseph’s Academy 59, Geo Next Generation 25

Westminster Christian 45, Opelousas Catholic 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kentwood vs. West Feliciana, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.