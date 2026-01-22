Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abramson 43, Bonnabel 15 Albany 63, St. Thomas Aquinas 29 Ascension Catholic 61, St. Martin’s 28 Baker…

Abramson 43, Bonnabel 15

Albany 63, St. Thomas Aquinas 29

Ascension Catholic 61, St. Martin’s 28

Baker 47, Capitol 14

Carver 60, Belle Chasse 42

E.D. White 55, Central Lafourche 14

Glen Oaks 53, Northeast 29

Haynes Academy 53, St. Mary’s Academy 23

Holy Savior Menard 58, St. Joseph 29

Karr 51, De La Salle 41

Lafayette Christian Academy 57, Barbe 41

Northlake Christian 37, Franklinton 26

Northwest 41, Brusly 29

Pearl River 51, Independence 7

Pineville 46, Marksville 38

Riverdale 67, Newman 62

Sacred Heart 50, Booker T. Washington 44

South Plaquemines 30, Thomas Jefferson 1

St. Helena 47, Kentwood 10

St. John 32, St. James 29

Teurlings Catholic 63, Breaux Bridge 19

West St. John 55, Reed 32

Westminster Christian (LAF) 42, Port Barre 28

