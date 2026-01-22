Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 43, Bonnabel 15
Albany 63, St. Thomas Aquinas 29
Ascension Catholic 61, St. Martin’s 28
Baker 47, Capitol 14
Carver 60, Belle Chasse 42
E.D. White 55, Central Lafourche 14
Glen Oaks 53, Northeast 29
Haynes Academy 53, St. Mary’s Academy 23
Holy Savior Menard 58, St. Joseph 29
Karr 51, De La Salle 41
Lafayette Christian Academy 57, Barbe 41
Northlake Christian 37, Franklinton 26
Northwest 41, Brusly 29
Pearl River 51, Independence 7
Pineville 46, Marksville 38
Riverdale 67, Newman 62
Sacred Heart 50, Booker T. Washington 44
South Plaquemines 30, Thomas Jefferson 1
St. Helena 47, Kentwood 10
St. John 32, St. James 29
Teurlings Catholic 63, Breaux Bridge 19
West St. John 55, Reed 32
Westminster Christian (LAF) 42, Port Barre 28
