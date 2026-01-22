Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Brossart 56, Green Co. 49
Boone Co. 44, Cin. Gamble Montessori, Ohio 33
Danville Christian 71, Pikeville 62, OT
East Carter 49, Bath County (KY) 42
Franklin Co. 67, Walton-Verona 60
Frederick Douglass 63, Lex. Tates Creek 20
Greenup Co. 52, West Carter 45
Jenkins 71, Cordia 22
Knott Co. Central 47, Perry Co. Central 40
Lex. Christian 56, Hazard 52
Lex. Dunbar 61, Woodford Co. 49
Lloyd Memorial 45, Conner 40
Lou. Assumption 56, Floyd Central, Ind. 41
Lou. Atherton 58, Grace James 24
Lou. Butler 71, Lou. Western 10
Lou. Eastern 80, Lou. Jeffersontown 35
Lou. Mercy 65, Bullitt East 62
Lyon Co. 63, Carlisle Co. 46
Monroe Co. 58, Lou. Holy Cross 24
Newport Central Catholic 53, Pendleton County (KY) 49
Nicholas Co. 58, Lafayette 53
Owen County 42, Morgan Co. 37
Owensboro Catholic 67, Pineville 26
Prestonsburg 69, Phelps 53
Scott (KY) 54, Beechwood 51
___
