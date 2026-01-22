Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Brossart 56, Green Co. 49 Boone Co. 44, Cin. Gamble Montessori, Ohio 33 Danville Christian 71,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Brossart 56, Green Co. 49

Boone Co. 44, Cin. Gamble Montessori, Ohio 33

Danville Christian 71, Pikeville 62, OT

East Carter 49, Bath County (KY) 42

Franklin Co. 67, Walton-Verona 60

Frederick Douglass 63, Lex. Tates Creek 20

Greenup Co. 52, West Carter 45

Jenkins 71, Cordia 22

Knott Co. Central 47, Perry Co. Central 40

Lex. Christian 56, Hazard 52

Lex. Dunbar 61, Woodford Co. 49

Lloyd Memorial 45, Conner 40

Lou. Assumption 56, Floyd Central, Ind. 41

Lou. Atherton 58, Grace James 24

Lou. Butler 71, Lou. Western 10

Lou. Eastern 80, Lou. Jeffersontown 35

Lou. Mercy 65, Bullitt East 62

Lyon Co. 63, Carlisle Co. 46

Monroe Co. 58, Lou. Holy Cross 24

Newport Central Catholic 53, Pendleton County (KY) 49

Nicholas Co. 58, Lafayette 53

Owen County 42, Morgan Co. 37

Owensboro Catholic 67, Pineville 26

Prestonsburg 69, Phelps 53

Scott (KY) 54, Beechwood 51

