Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullitt Central 67, Lou. Seneca 63
Charlestown, Ind. 61, Lou. DuPont Manual 51
Clarksville NE, Tenn. 35, Fort Campbell 31
Frederick Douglass 66, West Jessamine 43
Lou. Ky. Country Day 43, Lou. Presentation 7
Lou. Sacred Heart 48, Spencer Co. 19
Lou. Valley 54, Lou. Brown 9
Mason Co. 76, West Carter 52
Meade Co. 64, Cloverport 27
Newport Central Catholic 67, Villa Madonna 22
St. Henry (KY) 54, Ludlow (KY) 42
Warren East 58, Glasgow 48
Woodford Co. 71, Henry Clay 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.