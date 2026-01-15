Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bullitt Central 67, Lou. Seneca 63 Charlestown, Ind. 61, Lou. DuPont Manual 51 Clarksville NE, Tenn. 35,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullitt Central 67, Lou. Seneca 63

Charlestown, Ind. 61, Lou. DuPont Manual 51

Clarksville NE, Tenn. 35, Fort Campbell 31

Frederick Douglass 66, West Jessamine 43

Lou. Ky. Country Day 43, Lou. Presentation 7

Lou. Sacred Heart 48, Spencer Co. 19

Lou. Valley 54, Lou. Brown 9

Mason Co. 76, West Carter 52

Meade Co. 64, Cloverport 27

Newport Central Catholic 67, Villa Madonna 22

St. Henry (KY) 54, Ludlow (KY) 42

Warren East 58, Glasgow 48

Woodford Co. 71, Henry Clay 48

