Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 84, Mountain Vista 41
Bear Creek 49, Summit 43
Buena Vista 44, Florence 21
Colo. Springs Christian 62, La Junta 22
D’Evelyn 57, Heritage 17
DSST: Cedar 48, Peak to Peak 38
Denver Christian 64, Elbert 14
Eagle Ridge Academy 56, Weld Central 26
Liberty Common 42, Loveland Classical 37
Liberty Tree 41, Monument Academy 25
Pueblo West 36, Pueblo County 32
Ralston Valley 67, Grandview 53
Regis Groff 51, Rocky Mountain Prep 24
Regis Jesuit 69, Chatfield 33
SkyView 57, Front Range Christian School 16
The Vanguard 54, Ellicott 15
Thomas Jefferson 39, Littleton 29
Thomas MacLaren 55, Woodland Park 14
Union Colony Preparatory School 54, Dawson 27
Valor Christian 79, Cherry Creek 40
