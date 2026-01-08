Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arapahoe 84, Mountain Vista 41 Bear Creek 49, Summit 43 Buena Vista 44, Florence 21 Colo. Springs…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 84, Mountain Vista 41

Bear Creek 49, Summit 43

Buena Vista 44, Florence 21

Colo. Springs Christian 62, La Junta 22

D’Evelyn 57, Heritage 17

DSST: Cedar 48, Peak to Peak 38

Denver Christian 64, Elbert 14

Eagle Ridge Academy 56, Weld Central 26

Liberty Common 42, Loveland Classical 37

Liberty Tree 41, Monument Academy 25

Pueblo West 36, Pueblo County 32

Ralston Valley 67, Grandview 53

Regis Groff 51, Rocky Mountain Prep 24

Regis Jesuit 69, Chatfield 33

SkyView 57, Front Range Christian School 16

The Vanguard 54, Ellicott 15

Thomas Jefferson 39, Littleton 29

Thomas MacLaren 55, Woodland Park 14

Union Colony Preparatory School 54, Dawson 27

Valor Christian 79, Cherry Creek 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

