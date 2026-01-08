Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albuquerque High 61, Cleveland 26 Del Norte 49, Cibola 26 Eldorado 62, West Mesa 35 Fort Sumner…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 61, Cleveland 26

Del Norte 49, Cibola 26

Eldorado 62, West Mesa 35

Fort Sumner 46, Grady 32

Gallup 59, Piedra Vista 20

Grants 63, Thoreau 33

Highland 63, Atrisco Heritage 12

Hobbs 67, La Cueva 35

Hope Christian 58, Rio Grande 32

Kirtland Central 78, Volcano Vista 33

Logan 49, Floyd 12

