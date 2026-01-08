Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque High 61, Cleveland 26
Del Norte 49, Cibola 26
Eldorado 62, West Mesa 35
Fort Sumner 46, Grady 32
Gallup 59, Piedra Vista 20
Grants 63, Thoreau 33
Highland 63, Atrisco Heritage 12
Hobbs 67, La Cueva 35
Hope Christian 58, Rio Grande 32
Kirtland Central 78, Volcano Vista 33
Logan 49, Floyd 12
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.