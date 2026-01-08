Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Andrew Jackson 74, Lewisville 23 Batesburg-Leesville 31, Ridge Spring-Monetta 26 Bishop England 56, Hilton Head Island 25…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson 74, Lewisville 23

Batesburg-Leesville 31, Ridge Spring-Monetta 26

Bishop England 56, Hilton Head Island 25

Blythewood 72, Lugoff-Elgin 28

Broome 40, High Point Academy 31

Clover 64, York Comprehensive 25

Colleton Prep 37, Holly Hill Academy 36

Darlington 58, Lakewood 36

Fox Creek 37, Powdersville 35

Greenwood 60, Dutch Fork 41

Nation Ford 48, River Bluff 37

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Bluffton 25

Richland Northeast 51, Dreher 43

Ridge View 61, Spring Valley 24

Rock Hill 60, Great Falls 26

South Pointe 75, Camden 63

St. Andrew’s, Ga. 59, John Paul II 46

Wando 65, Socastee 32

Williston-Elko 36, Swansea 34

Wilson 58, Hartsville 33

