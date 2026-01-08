Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson 74, Lewisville 23
Batesburg-Leesville 31, Ridge Spring-Monetta 26
Bishop England 56, Hilton Head Island 25
Blythewood 72, Lugoff-Elgin 28
Broome 40, High Point Academy 31
Clover 64, York Comprehensive 25
Colleton Prep 37, Holly Hill Academy 36
Darlington 58, Lakewood 36
Fox Creek 37, Powdersville 35
Greenwood 60, Dutch Fork 41
Nation Ford 48, River Bluff 37
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Bluffton 25
Richland Northeast 51, Dreher 43
Ridge View 61, Spring Valley 24
Rock Hill 60, Great Falls 26
South Pointe 75, Camden 63
St. Andrew’s, Ga. 59, John Paul II 46
Wando 65, Socastee 32
Williston-Elko 36, Swansea 34
Wilson 58, Hartsville 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
