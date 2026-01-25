Warriors sideline Kuminga with bone bruise and knee hyperextension, will re-evaluate in coming days

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined again with a bone bruise and a hyperextended…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined again with a bone bruise and a hyperextended left knee, the team announced on Sunday before playing at Minnesota.

The game against the Timberwolves was rescheduled from the day before following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers, to prioritize community safety.

The Warriors said a re-evaluation date on Kuminga’s condition would be determined “in the coming days.” The injury forced the disgruntled fifth-year player out of Golden State’s most recent game on Thursday at Dallas. He had an MRI on Friday.

Kuminga had just returned to the rotation because of Jimmy Butler’s season-ending knee injury. He had not played in a month, with the increasing chance he’ll be traded before the deadline on Feb. 5.

Warriors star Stephen Curry, who was listed as questionable to play Sunday because of right knee soreness that developed Saturday, was cleared for action after going through pregame warmups. Al Horford (left toe injury management) and De’Anthony Melton (left knee injury management) were suited up on Sunday, with the plan to rest them both in the rematch at Minnesota on Monday night with the schedule change forcing them into back-to-back games.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton were not playing on Sunday. They will not play on Monday.

