Warriors forward Draymond Green ejected again, taking season technicals total to nine

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected late in the first half of the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night after consecutive technical fouls for arguing with officials.

Green apparently thought there should have been a 3-second call and was ejected with 2:25 left in the second quarter. He was tossed for the second time in his last four home games — he sat out Friday’s lopsided loss to Oklahoma City to rest.

Also during this stretch, he left the bench following a heated exchange with coach Steve Kerr during a third-quarter timeout Dec. 22 against Orlando and then went to the locker room on his own to cool down.

Green now has nine technicals this season, and would receive an automatic one-game suspension upon reaching 16. He had eight points, three rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes of action.

