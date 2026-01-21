Warriors face the Mavericks, aim for 5th straight win

Golden State Warriors (25-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-26, 12th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Thursday,…

Golden State Warriors (25-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Dallas.

The Mavericks are 10-18 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors have gone 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 116.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 16.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Mavericks allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 126-116 on Dec. 25. Stephen Curry scored 23 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Curry is scoring 27.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler III is averaging 17.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-2, averaging 123.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), P.J. Washington: day to day (personal), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (hand), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Al Horford: day to day (injury management), Seth Curry: out (back).

