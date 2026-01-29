Veteran lefty Austin Gomber signs minor league contract with Rangers with invite to spring

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran left-hander Austin Gomber has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran left-hander Austin Gomber has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

The Rangers announced Gomber’s deal on Thursday while also extending spring training invites to nine players from within the organization, including their top prospect, 19-year-old infielder Sebastian Walcott.

Gomber missed the first 2 1/2 months last season after left shoulder soreness in spring training, then went 0-7 with a 7.49 ERA in 12 starts for Colorado after his return in mid-June until being released in late August. The 32-year-old lefty is 35-47 with a 5.08 ERA in 168 career games (124 starts) over seven major league seasons, two with St. Louis and the last five with the Rockies.

Colorado acquired Gomber in the six-player trade before the start of spring training in 2021 that sent third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals. Gomber was a fourth-round draft pick by St. Louis out of Florida Atlantic in 2014.

Walcott will be in his second consecutive big league spring training as a non-roster invitee. He hit .255 with 13 home runs, 59 RBIs, 70 walks and 32 stolen bases in 124 games for Double-A Frisco last season.

The first workout for Rangers pitchers and catchers is Feb. 10 in Surprise, Arizona. The first full-squad workout in Feb. 15.

