Utah visits Oklahoma City on 3-game road skid

Utah Jazz (12-23, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (30-7, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Jazz visit Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 6-2 against division opponents. Oklahoma City is the NBA leader giving up only 107.6 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Jazz have gone 7-17 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 6.9.

The Thunder average 121.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 127.0 the Jazz allow. The Jazz are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.4% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 131-101 on Dec. 8, with Jalen Williams scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Williams is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 24.3 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 121.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: out (calf), Jaylin Williams: out (heel), Alex Caruso: out (back), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (calf).

Jazz: Ace Bailey: out (hip), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

