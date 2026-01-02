Utah visits New Jersey after Guenther’s hat trick

Utah Mammoth (19-19-3, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-17-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday,…

Utah Mammoth (19-19-3, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-17-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the New Jersey Devils after Dylan Guenther recorded a hat trick in the Mammoth’s 7-2 win over the New York Islanders.

New Jersey is 21-17-2 overall and 10-7-2 in home games. The Devils have gone 17-6-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Utah has gone 10-12-2 in road games and 19-19-3 overall. The Mammoth are 18-7-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Devils won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 11 goals and 19 assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mikhail Sergachev has six goals and 23 assists for the Mammoth. Guenther has scored nine goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.