Utah plays Los Angeles in conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (21-24, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-31, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Jazz are 9-22 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 30.3 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Keyonte George with 6.6.

The Clippers are 11-14 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is last in the NBA recording just 23.4 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.1.

The Jazz’s 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 49.3% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 2 the Clippers won 118-101 led by 45 points from Kawhi Leonard, while Kyle Anderson scored 22 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Jazz. George is averaging 24.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Harden is averaging 25.6 points and 8.1 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 116.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.4 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Kevin Love: day to day (knee), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

