Utah plays Cleveland on 4-game road slide

Utah Jazz (13-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Jazz visit Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 14-9 on their home court. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.6 rebounds. Evan Mobley leads the Cavaliers with 8.6 boards.

The Jazz are 4-13 on the road. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers average 120.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 127.3 the Jazz give up. The Jazz are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.7% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 29.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 23.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Jazz. Walter Clayton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 121.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Jazz: Ace Bailey: out (hip), Georges Niang: out (foot), Jusuf Nurkic: out (toe), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen: out (rest).

