Utah faces Dallas for conference showdown

Utah Jazz (14-27, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (16-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Utah will play on Saturday.

The Mavericks are 9-18 against conference opponents. Dallas ranks second in the NBA with 18.1 fast break points per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.4.

The Jazz have gone 8-19 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is sixth in the league scoring 119.3 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

The Mavericks average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 fewer makes per game than the Jazz allow (15.7). The Jazz average 119.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 117.0 the Mavericks give up.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Jazz 144-122 in their last meeting on Jan. 16. Klay Thompson led the Mavericks with 26 points, and Brice Sensabaugh led the Jazz with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Washington is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 16.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 23.7 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz. Sensabaugh is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 115.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Max Christie: day to day (illness), Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), P.J. Washington: day to day (injury management), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Cooper Flagg: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (hand).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

