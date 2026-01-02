US hockey picks 4 Nations-heavy roster for the Winter Olympics, adding Keller, Thompson and Jones

Tage Thompson and Clayton Keller helped the U.S. win the world hockey championship for the first time since 1933, while…

Tage Thompson and Clayton Keller helped the U.S. win the world hockey championship for the first time since 1933, while Seth Jones was a key part of the Florida Panthers’ second consecutive Stanley Cup run.

Those contributions earned them a spot on the U.S. team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics as the only three additions from the 4 Nations Face-Off early last year.

USA Hockey unveiled its roster Friday, with a vast majority of it made up of players who took part in the NHL-run international tournament in February, when the Americans made the final before losing to Canada in overtime.

“I liked the way we played: Everybody was together, everybody played the right way,” general manager Bill Guerin said on a video call with reporters. “The biggest thing for me was the chemistry, and I think the chemistry allowed the guys to play the way that they did.”

The only ones not back from the 4 Nations are forward Chris Kreider and former New York Rangers teammate Adam Fox, the 2021 Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman. Guerin took issue with the perception that Fox was left off because of his role in Connor McDavid’s OT goal 11 months ago.

“If you think we made a decision on one play, then you must not think we’re very smart,” Guerin said. “I’m going to keep those conversations private. Our decision was made, and we’re moving forward.”

Keller, who’s captain of the Utah Mammoth and tied for their lead in scoring, wore the “C” at worlds. Thompson, who plays for the Buffalo Sabres, was a point-a-game producer.

“He’s 6-foot-6 and can skate like the wind,” Guerin said. “He’s got an incredible shot, scoring ability — he’s got versatility, as well. He can play center, play wing, kill penalties, he’s on the power play. The versatility, size and skill level are a pretty unique package.”

The U.S. followed Canada’s lead after its northern neighbor also chose a 4 Nations-heavy roster. But while Canada made some changes in net beyond starter Jordan Binnington, the Americans went with the same three goaltenders: reigning league MVP Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman.

Left off were Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, who’s leads U.S. players in points this season, and a couple other elite goal scorers, Cole Caufield and Alex DeBrincat, who are each 5-foot-8. Asked about size as a factor in decision-making, Guerin said it was a bonus, adding, “It doesn’t help if you’re big and you stink.”

“We actually have to build a team,” Guerin said. “We have to fill roles. We have certain responsibilities that go up and down the lineup that we need players that are elite in those categories.”

Guerin and his management staff, along with coach Mike Sullivan, prioritized experience and players they knew well. That meant sticking with depth forwards Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson over Robertson and others.

Jones was a notable exception, after his shutdown prowess was evident in the playoffs last year.

“He’s a big strong kid that skates extremely well,” Sullivan said. “He has the ability to play on both side of the puck.”

Teams are allowed 25 players at the Olympics, up from 23 at the 4 Nations, and can dress 20 skaters — typically 13 forwards and seven defenseman, along with two goalies. The first U.S. game is Feb. 12 against Latvia.

