Undav seals 3-0 Bundesliga win for Stuttgart at Gladbach

BERLIN (AP) — Deniz Undav scored and Stuttgart rebounded from its Europa League loss at Roma with a 3-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The visitors suffered an early setback when Jamie Leweling conceded a penalty in the 11th minute when the ball hit his arm. But Alexander Nübel saved Haris Tabaković’s spot kick and Gladbach’s afternoon didn’t get any better.

Leweling atoned for his earlier faux pas with the opener in the 30th, and Stuttgart got a deserved second in the 68th when Chris Führich’s corner was deflected in by Gladbach defender Joe Scally’s back.

Undav, who’d entered on the hour-mark, sealed the win in the 74th. It was the Germany forward’s 11th goal of the season.

There were whistles from the Gladbach fans at full time after their team’s fourth defeat in six games.

Stuttgart, which lost 2-0 in Rome on Thursday, stayed fourth in the Bundesliga in the last place for Champions League qualification.

Freiburg fights back

Freiburg responded after going a goal down to beat Cologne 2-1 in the late game.

Freiburg defender Max Rosenfelder’s attempted clearance ended up in his own net in the 10th minute, but Derry Scherhant equalized a minute later with a fine chip over the goalkeeper after Yuito Suzuki played him through.

Igor Matanović got what proved to be the winner before the break when he scored for the third consecutive game, including Thursday’s 1-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League.

The win lifted Freiburg to seventh, ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt on goal difference.

League leader Bayern Munich lost for the first time in the Bundesliga this season on Saturday.

