France’s Ugo Humbert pulls out of Davis Cup to prioritize tour events

PARIS (AP) — Ugo Humbert HAS pulled out of playing for France in a Davis Cup match next month to prioritize tour events.

No. 33-ranked Humbert decided to skip the first-round qualifier at home against Slovakia on Feb. 7-8.

“To tackle this first part of the season and maintain my goals, I’ve chosen to focus on the upcoming tournaments, especially on indoor hard courts,” Humbert posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Humbert has won four of his seven career ATP titles indoors and made an impressive run to the Paris Masters final in 2024.

He lost to eighth-seeded Ben Shelton in the first round of the Australian Open this week.

