UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett headline first Paramount+ card

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will be the faces of the UFC on Saturday when the premier organization in mixed-martial arts stages its first card on Paramount+.

It helps the UFC that both are fan favorites, but based strictly on rankings, it’s questionable whether they should headline such an important event, much less compete for the interim lightweight title.

But a number of factors led to fourth-ranked challenger Gaethje (26-5) facing No. 5 Pimblett (23-3) at UFC 324. Reigning champion Ilia Topuria has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, top-ranked challenger Arman Tsarukyan is recovering from a back injury and No. 2 Charles Oliveira and No. 3 Max Holloway are scheduled to fight each other at UFC 326 on March 7.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Gaethje and Pimblett aren’t an intriguing matchup. This could be the final bout for the 37-year-old Gaethje, who fights out of Denver.

“It’s been a hell of a ride,” Gaethje said. “I’m blessed to be given such huge opportunities by the company. This is a huge opportunity to be the main event red (higher-ranked) corner of the first Paramount card. I know they trust me. They know I’m the most consistent guy, the most exciting guy, and that’s probably why I’m here.”

He enters familiar territory as the underdog. Pimblett, 31, is a -235 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook, and Gaethje said this is the 11th time in 14 such bouts the odds have been against him and it often hasn’t worked out in his opponent’s favor.

It’s that championship-level experience, the former lightweight champ said, that should give him an advantage over Pimblett. The fighter out of Liverpool, England, is competing in his first title bout.

“It’s going to be nice to have another legend’s name on me resume,” Pimblett said. “It’s an honor to share the octagon with him. He’s someone I’ve been watching for years and years. He’s had some of the best fights I’ve ever watched in the UFC. That’s what we’re in this game for, the people you watch. You want to eventually fight them and beat them.”

He has been waiting for this moment since walking into a gym at 15 and saying he would one day be a champion. Pimblett said he got booted from the gym that day, but that didn’t deter him.

Though he said training during the holiday season “ruined my Christmas” and he would never schedule another January fight, the wait and the work have been worth it.

“It’s an honor to be the main event of the first Paramount card,” Pimblett said. “It shows how much the UFC trusts me and Justin to put on a good fight, and it’s world title fight. It would be insane after 16 years for this to happen, and it’s finally here.”

Both fighters took customary oral shots at each other, but there doesn’t seem to be any particular animosity between them.

“I think he’s really good,” Gaethje said. “I think this sport is crazy. I think anything can happen at any moment.”

In the co-main event, third-ranked challenger Sean O’Malley (18-3) of Phoenix faces No. 5 Song Yadong (22-8-1) of China in a bantamweight fight.

The UFC had put its numbered cards on pay-per-view, but the organization signed a seven-year deal with Paramount in August that now airs those and other events on the subscription-based streaming service. CBS will simulcast some events.

