Tyson Fury coming out of retirement in April to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is to come out of retirement to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on…

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is to come out of retirement to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.

The highly-anticipated fight was confirmed on Wednesday by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation. No venue has yet been announced.

“Excited to be back,” Tyson said. “Heart has always been, and always will be, in boxing.”

Fury retired last year, after losing for a second time to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. Before his two bouts with Usyk, the British boxer was unbeaten in 35 fights, winning 34 and drawing one.

Fury had announced on Jan. 4 that he would be coming out of retirement.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity,” said Makhmudov, a Russian heavyweight who is based in Canada. “I’m coming to deliver a war. Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready then ever to leave with a massive W.”

Two-time world champion Fury ended the reign of Wladimir Klitschko with a points win in 2015 that saw him crowned Super WBA, IBF and WBO title holder.

He didn’t fight again until 2018, but a thrilling trilogy with American Deontay Wilder resulted in a draw and two victories that helped him claim the WBC crown.

Fury previously said he was retiring after he beat Dillian Whyte in 2022. However, he was back in the ring the following year.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.