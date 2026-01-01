Tyrese Maxey scores 34 in strong all-around showing as 76ers beat Mavs 123-108

DALLAS (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, Joel Embiid scored 22 points and the…

DALLAS (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, Joel Embiid scored 22 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-108 on Thursday night.

Rookie guard VJ Edgecombe, the one-and-done player from Baylor playing 100 miles from his college campus for the first time, scored 23 points two nights after hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds of a 139-136 overtime victory at Memphis.

Oft-injured Anthony Davis returned for Dallas after missing two games with a sore adductor muscle. The 10-time All-Star finished with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Mavs matched their season worst with a fourth consecutive loss.

Rookie No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg scored 12 points for the Mavericks, who were led by Max Christie’s 18 points.

Former Maverick Quentin Grimes, part of a different trade last season soon after the infamous swap of Luka Doncic for Davis between Dallas and the Los Angeles Lakers, had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The 76ers were up six when Grimes had a steal and dunk to trigger his 11-point fourth quarter, when he made all three of his 3-point attempts and had one of his blocks.

Paul George scored 14 points, starting and ending a 17-2 run that gave Philadelphia a 44-37 lead in the second quarter.

The Mavericks shot 65% in the first, taking a 33-27 lead before shooting 38% the rest of the way. Davis and Flagg combined to go 11 of 28 from the field.

Maxey was 14 of 24 with a mix of long-range shooting and deft driving in another strong road performance against his hometown team. Edgecombe finished 9 of 14 as the Sixers shot 53%.

