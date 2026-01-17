Two-time All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly announces his retirement

Two-time All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly has retired after a 13-year career in which he collected 117 saves and helped the…

Two-time All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly has retired after a 13-year career in which he collected 117 saves and helped the Houston Astros win the 2022 World Series.

“It’s bittersweet, but what a ride it’s been,” Pressly said in a statement announcing his retirement.

Pressly, 37, recorded six saves and allowed only one unearned run over 11 innings during Houston’s 2022 postseason run. He compiled two saves and gave up just that one unearned run over 5 2/3 innings in the Astros’ 4-2 World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

He went 37-39 with a 3.33 ERA to go along with his 117 career saves with the Minnesota Twins (2013-18), Astros (2018-24) and Chicago Cubs (2025). He made 667 career appearances — all in relief — and struck out 721 batters in 691 1/3 innings.

Pressly made All-Star teams with Houston in 2019 and 2021.

He was 3-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 14 saves in 47 career postseason appearances.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.