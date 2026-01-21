Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abramson 2, Cohen 0 Acadiana 64, Westgate 26 Airline 63, Evangel Christian Academy 7 Alexandria 59, Zwolle…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 2, Cohen 0

Acadiana 64, Westgate 26

Airline 63, Evangel Christian Academy 7

Alexandria 59, Zwolle 43

Amite 36, St. Helena 34

Arcadia 61, Haughton 48

Ascension Christian School 41, Patrick Taylor 35

Bastrop 72, North Webster 65

Beekman 33, Georgetown 19

Belle Chasse 42, East Jefferson 40

Brusly 51, Istrouma 38

Buckeye 59, Avoyelles 16

Captain Shreve 65, Benton 29

Carver 32, St. Mary’s Academy 29

Cecilia 42, Breaux Bridge 35

Central Catholic 62, Hanson Memorial 49

Choudrant 59, Simsboro 33

Church Point 59, David Thibodaux 23

Claiborne Christian 26, Harrisonburg 24

Collegiate Baton Rouge 35, Pointe Coupee Catholic 34

D’Arbonne Woods 59, Green Oaks 33

Delhi 63, St. Frederick Catholic 29

Denham Springs 55, Woodlawn (BR) 44

East Beauregard 69, Vinton 36

East Feliciana 44, North Iberville 12

Ebarb 59, Plainview 33

Elton 39, Mamou 36

Eunice 2, Jennings 0

Fairview 77, Pitkin 70

Family Christian Academy 54, Port Barre 21

Florien 44, Many 34

Frederick Douglass 28, St. Katharine Drexel 22

French Settlement 66, Walker 37

General Trass (Lake Providence) 43, Block 42

Glenmora 58, Elizabeth 27

Grant 52, Castor 48

H.L. Bourgeois 68, McMain 9

Hackberry 45, Johnson Bayou 28

Hammond 43, Covington 41

Hannan 48, Franklinton 27

Hathaway 50, Grand Lake 14

Hicks 37, Anacoco 36

Higgins 2, Kennedy 0

Hornbeck 44, North DeSoto 42

JS Clark Leadership Academy 50, Merryville 39

Jeanerette 71, Centerville 24

Jonesboro-Hodge 50, Union Parish 43

Kaplan 46, Erath 11

Kentwood 41, Mount Hermon 37

Lafayette Christian Academy 62, Welsh 12

Lake Arthur 70, Lafayette Renaissance 32

Lakeshore 56, St. Scholastica 25

Liberty Magnet 70, Geo Next Generation 34

Live Oak 76, Holden 57

Livonia 45, Beau Chene 31

Logansport 90, Plain Dealing 32

Mandeville 42, Loranger 38

Mangham 52, Lincoln Preparatory School 10

Mt Carmel 56, Bonnabel 23

Neville 49, Ouachita Parish 46

New Iberia Catholic 38, Franklin 37

North Caddo 54, Calvary Baptist Academy 52

North Vermilion 53, Iota 46

Ouachita Christian 57, Family Community 22

Parkway 59, Huntington 58

Pickering 59, DeQuincy 7

Pine Prairie 71, Northside Christian 50

Pineville 49, Basile 36

Plaquemine 48, Broadmoor 32

Pleasant Hill 45, B.T. Washington 22

Quitman 54, Forest 14

RHS 47, Lake Charles College Prep 33

Rapides 80, Lena Northwood 24

Richwood 41, Sterlington 40

Riverdale 68, Livingston Collegiate Academy 25

Rosepine 53, Oak Hill 52

Salmen 47, Northshore 26

Shreveport Northwood 71, Ringgold 44

Simpson 56, Leesville 23

Singer 63, South Cameron 15

Slidell 63, Fontainebleau 24

South Beauregard 71, Negreet 69

South Lafourche 48, Terrebonne 42

South Terrebonne 43, Chalmette 35

Southern Lab 71, Destrehan 54

Southside 63, Bunkie 31

St. Amant 43, Glen Oaks 41

St. Edmund Catholic 62, North Central 43

St. Thomas More 46, Berwick 17

Sulphur 48, Iowa 45

Tensas 61, Delta Charter 25

Teurlings Catholic 55, Dunham 7

Tioga 64, Avoyelles Charter 35

University 42, Karr 33

Vidalia 72, Ferriday 61

West Monroe 63, Minden 34

West Ouachita 50, Loyola Prep 31

Winnfield 52, Lakeside 20

Wossman 58, Carroll 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gueydan vs. Ascension Episcopal, ccd.

Northlake Christian vs. Doyle, ccd.

Ruston vs. Marksville, ccd.

