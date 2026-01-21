Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 2, Cohen 0
Acadiana 64, Westgate 26
Airline 63, Evangel Christian Academy 7
Alexandria 59, Zwolle 43
Amite 36, St. Helena 34
Arcadia 61, Haughton 48
Ascension Christian School 41, Patrick Taylor 35
Bastrop 72, North Webster 65
Beekman 33, Georgetown 19
Belle Chasse 42, East Jefferson 40
Brusly 51, Istrouma 38
Buckeye 59, Avoyelles 16
Captain Shreve 65, Benton 29
Carver 32, St. Mary’s Academy 29
Cecilia 42, Breaux Bridge 35
Central Catholic 62, Hanson Memorial 49
Choudrant 59, Simsboro 33
Church Point 59, David Thibodaux 23
Claiborne Christian 26, Harrisonburg 24
Collegiate Baton Rouge 35, Pointe Coupee Catholic 34
D’Arbonne Woods 59, Green Oaks 33
Delhi 63, St. Frederick Catholic 29
Denham Springs 55, Woodlawn (BR) 44
East Beauregard 69, Vinton 36
East Feliciana 44, North Iberville 12
Ebarb 59, Plainview 33
Elton 39, Mamou 36
Eunice 2, Jennings 0
Fairview 77, Pitkin 70
Family Christian Academy 54, Port Barre 21
Florien 44, Many 34
Frederick Douglass 28, St. Katharine Drexel 22
French Settlement 66, Walker 37
General Trass (Lake Providence) 43, Block 42
Glenmora 58, Elizabeth 27
Grant 52, Castor 48
H.L. Bourgeois 68, McMain 9
Hackberry 45, Johnson Bayou 28
Hammond 43, Covington 41
Hannan 48, Franklinton 27
Hathaway 50, Grand Lake 14
Hicks 37, Anacoco 36
Higgins 2, Kennedy 0
Hornbeck 44, North DeSoto 42
JS Clark Leadership Academy 50, Merryville 39
Jeanerette 71, Centerville 24
Jonesboro-Hodge 50, Union Parish 43
Kaplan 46, Erath 11
Kentwood 41, Mount Hermon 37
Lafayette Christian Academy 62, Welsh 12
Lake Arthur 70, Lafayette Renaissance 32
Lakeshore 56, St. Scholastica 25
Liberty Magnet 70, Geo Next Generation 34
Live Oak 76, Holden 57
Livonia 45, Beau Chene 31
Logansport 90, Plain Dealing 32
Mandeville 42, Loranger 38
Mangham 52, Lincoln Preparatory School 10
Mt Carmel 56, Bonnabel 23
Neville 49, Ouachita Parish 46
New Iberia Catholic 38, Franklin 37
North Caddo 54, Calvary Baptist Academy 52
North Vermilion 53, Iota 46
Ouachita Christian 57, Family Community 22
Parkway 59, Huntington 58
Pickering 59, DeQuincy 7
Pine Prairie 71, Northside Christian 50
Pineville 49, Basile 36
Plaquemine 48, Broadmoor 32
Pleasant Hill 45, B.T. Washington 22
Quitman 54, Forest 14
RHS 47, Lake Charles College Prep 33
Rapides 80, Lena Northwood 24
Richwood 41, Sterlington 40
Riverdale 68, Livingston Collegiate Academy 25
Rosepine 53, Oak Hill 52
Salmen 47, Northshore 26
Shreveport Northwood 71, Ringgold 44
Simpson 56, Leesville 23
Singer 63, South Cameron 15
Slidell 63, Fontainebleau 24
South Beauregard 71, Negreet 69
South Lafourche 48, Terrebonne 42
South Terrebonne 43, Chalmette 35
Southern Lab 71, Destrehan 54
Southside 63, Bunkie 31
St. Amant 43, Glen Oaks 41
St. Edmund Catholic 62, North Central 43
St. Thomas More 46, Berwick 17
Sulphur 48, Iowa 45
Tensas 61, Delta Charter 25
Teurlings Catholic 55, Dunham 7
Tioga 64, Avoyelles Charter 35
University 42, Karr 33
Vidalia 72, Ferriday 61
West Monroe 63, Minden 34
West Ouachita 50, Loyola Prep 31
Winnfield 52, Lakeside 20
Wossman 58, Carroll 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gueydan vs. Ascension Episcopal, ccd.
Northlake Christian vs. Doyle, ccd.
Ruston vs. Marksville, ccd.
