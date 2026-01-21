Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ashland Blazer 62, Russell 42 Ballard Memorial 50, Fulton 30 Bardstown 66, Bethlehem 49 Bell Co. 59,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 62, Russell 42

Ballard Memorial 50, Fulton 30

Bardstown 66, Bethlehem 49

Bell Co. 59, Harlan 37

Betsy Layne 45, Perry Co. Central 43

Boyd Co. 64, Lawrence Co. 26

Boyle Co. 62, West Jessamine 57

Breckinridge County 65, North Bullitt 49

Caldwell Co. 46, Dawson Springs 12

Carroll County (KY) 42, Lou. Collegiate 39

Corbin 60, Whitley Co. 42

Cumberland Co. 37, Warren East 27

Danville 46, Garrard Co. 45

Daviess Co. 62, South Warren 35

Dixie Heights 62, Ursuline Academy, Ohio 43

East Carter 84, Elliott Co. 7

Edmonson Co. 58, Muhlenberg County 46

Estill Co. 57, Owsley Co. 23

Franklin-Simpson 74, Greenwood 47

Frederick Douglass 69, Henry Clay 37

Glasgow 56, Warren Central 34

Harlan Co. 56, Leslie Co. 47

Henderson Co. 51, Christian Co. 40

Hopkins Central 47, Madisonville 41

Hurley, Va. 67, East Ridge 31

June Buchanan 59, Jackson City 23

Knox Central 79, Lynn Camp 19

Lex. Tates Creek 46, Lexington Catholic 34

Lincoln Co. 60, Madison Southern 57

Livingston Central 42, Webster Co. 31

Logan Co. 38, Ohio Co. 33

Lou. Assumption 49, Highlands (KY) 24

Lou. Christian Academy 48, Lou. Ky. Country Day 43

Lou. Doss 43, Highlands Latin 38

Lou. Fairdale 45, Lou. Western 26

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 59, Providence, Ind. 49

Lou. Valley 76, Lou. Ballard 74

Madison Central 40, Lex. Bryan Station 33

Marion County (KY) 76, Washington Co. 33

Marshall Co. 71, Christian Fellowship 17

McCreary Central 67, Barbourville 38

McLean Co. 44, Owensboro 39

Meade Co. 47, Nelson Co. 38

Montgomery Co. 66, Paris (KY) 40

Murray 56, Union Co. 48

Paintsville 61, Floyd Central 58

Pulaski Co. 68, Clay Co. 57

Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 45, Francis Parker 42

South Laurel 92, Williamsburg 19

Southwestern 67, Somerset 33

Thomas Nelson 45, Lou. Portland Christian 40

Todd Co. Central 55, Hopkinsville 40

Trigg Co. 63, Paducah-Tilghman 51

Trimble County 72, Oldham County 71

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

