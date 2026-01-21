Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 62, Russell 42
Ballard Memorial 50, Fulton 30
Bardstown 66, Bethlehem 49
Bell Co. 59, Harlan 37
Betsy Layne 45, Perry Co. Central 43
Boyd Co. 64, Lawrence Co. 26
Boyle Co. 62, West Jessamine 57
Breckinridge County 65, North Bullitt 49
Caldwell Co. 46, Dawson Springs 12
Carroll County (KY) 42, Lou. Collegiate 39
Corbin 60, Whitley Co. 42
Cumberland Co. 37, Warren East 27
Danville 46, Garrard Co. 45
Daviess Co. 62, South Warren 35
Dixie Heights 62, Ursuline Academy, Ohio 43
East Carter 84, Elliott Co. 7
Edmonson Co. 58, Muhlenberg County 46
Estill Co. 57, Owsley Co. 23
Franklin-Simpson 74, Greenwood 47
Frederick Douglass 69, Henry Clay 37
Glasgow 56, Warren Central 34
Harlan Co. 56, Leslie Co. 47
Henderson Co. 51, Christian Co. 40
Hopkins Central 47, Madisonville 41
Hurley, Va. 67, East Ridge 31
June Buchanan 59, Jackson City 23
Knox Central 79, Lynn Camp 19
Lex. Tates Creek 46, Lexington Catholic 34
Lincoln Co. 60, Madison Southern 57
Livingston Central 42, Webster Co. 31
Logan Co. 38, Ohio Co. 33
Lou. Assumption 49, Highlands (KY) 24
Lou. Christian Academy 48, Lou. Ky. Country Day 43
Lou. Doss 43, Highlands Latin 38
Lou. Fairdale 45, Lou. Western 26
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 59, Providence, Ind. 49
Lou. Valley 76, Lou. Ballard 74
Madison Central 40, Lex. Bryan Station 33
Marion County (KY) 76, Washington Co. 33
Marshall Co. 71, Christian Fellowship 17
McCreary Central 67, Barbourville 38
McLean Co. 44, Owensboro 39
Meade Co. 47, Nelson Co. 38
Montgomery Co. 66, Paris (KY) 40
Murray 56, Union Co. 48
Paintsville 61, Floyd Central 58
Pulaski Co. 68, Clay Co. 57
Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 45, Francis Parker 42
South Laurel 92, Williamsburg 19
Southwestern 67, Somerset 33
Thomas Nelson 45, Lou. Portland Christian 40
Todd Co. Central 55, Hopkinsville 40
Trigg Co. 63, Paducah-Tilghman 51
Trimble County 72, Oldham County 71
