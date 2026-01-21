Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson 64, Cheraw 7
Ashley Ridge 54, James Island 49
Atlantic Collegiate 57, Mullins 42
Battery Creek 50, North Charleston 40
Beaufort 76, Bluffton 51
Ben Lippen 76, Heathwood Hall 42
Berkeley 75, Stratford 19
Blythewood 53, Ridge View 35
Broome 69, Mountain View 33
Camden 83, A.C. Flora 63
Carvers Bay 75, Johnsonville 29
Chapin 42, Irmo 39
Chapman 41, Woodruff 33
Chester 50, Columbia 47
Clinton 58, Eau Claire 22
Clover 46, Catawba Ridge 17
Cross Schools 60, Hilton Head Prep 26
Dillon 67, Waccamaw 50
Dorman 91, Wade Hampton (G) 24
Dutch Fork 67, River Bluff 49
Eastside 49, Spartanburg 48
Fort Mill 46, Nation Ford 36
Fountain Inn 70, Emerald 4
Gaffney 50, Boiling Springs 41
Goose Creek 62, Wando 56
Gray Collegiate Academy 74, Gilbert 38
Great Falls def. Governors School, forfeit
Greenville 61, T.L. Hanna 50
Hillcrest 50, Easley 20
J.L. Mann 58, Greenwood 53
Kingstree 33, Marion 30
Lake City 64, East Clarendon 52
Lake Marion 63, Edisto 4
Landrum 69, Brashier Middle College 16
Latta 43, Chesterfield 37
Lewisville 61, McBee 50
Lexington 66, White Knoll 38
Liberty Prep, N.C. 63, Mountain View Christian Academy 27
Lucy Beckham 56, Cane Bay 23
Mauldin 69, Woodmont 52
May River 38, Colleton County 31
McCormick 30, Abbeville 23
Mid-Carolina 41, Fairfield Central 31
Military Magnet Academy 88, Cross 5
North 41, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38
North Augusta 64, Midland Valley 17
Northwood Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 18
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 65, Hanahan 19
Ridge Spring-Monetta 67, Calhoun County 27
Saluda 52, Ninety Six 44
South Aiken 45, Aiken 16
South Pointe 78, Richland Northeast 38
Southside Christian 56, Christ Church Episcopal 28
Spring Valley 71, West Florence 42
St. John’s Christian Academy 39, Patrick Henry Academy 30
Strom Thurmond 36, Pelion 28
Thornwell 46, Calhoun Falls 30
Union County 32, Greer Middle College 28
Wagener-Salley 34, Williston-Elko 33
Walhalla 52, West Oak 40
Ware Shoals 34, GREEN Upstate 30
West Ashley 56, Summerville 52
Westside 64, Laurens 22
Wren 76, Southside 17
