Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson 64, Cheraw 7

Ashley Ridge 54, James Island 49

Atlantic Collegiate 57, Mullins 42

Battery Creek 50, North Charleston 40

Beaufort 76, Bluffton 51

Ben Lippen 76, Heathwood Hall 42

Berkeley 75, Stratford 19

Blythewood 53, Ridge View 35

Broome 69, Mountain View 33

Camden 83, A.C. Flora 63

Carvers Bay 75, Johnsonville 29

Chapin 42, Irmo 39

Chapman 41, Woodruff 33

Chester 50, Columbia 47

Clinton 58, Eau Claire 22

Clover 46, Catawba Ridge 17

Cross Schools 60, Hilton Head Prep 26

Dillon 67, Waccamaw 50

Dorman 91, Wade Hampton (G) 24

Dutch Fork 67, River Bluff 49

Eastside 49, Spartanburg 48

Fort Mill 46, Nation Ford 36

Fountain Inn 70, Emerald 4

Gaffney 50, Boiling Springs 41

Goose Creek 62, Wando 56

Gray Collegiate Academy 74, Gilbert 38

Great Falls def. Governors School, forfeit

Greenville 61, T.L. Hanna 50

Hillcrest 50, Easley 20

J.L. Mann 58, Greenwood 53

Kingstree 33, Marion 30

Lake City 64, East Clarendon 52

Lake Marion 63, Edisto 4

Landrum 69, Brashier Middle College 16

Latta 43, Chesterfield 37

Lewisville 61, McBee 50

Lexington 66, White Knoll 38

Liberty Prep, N.C. 63, Mountain View Christian Academy 27

Lucy Beckham 56, Cane Bay 23

Mauldin 69, Woodmont 52

May River 38, Colleton County 31

McCormick 30, Abbeville 23

Mid-Carolina 41, Fairfield Central 31

Military Magnet Academy 88, Cross 5

North 41, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38

North Augusta 64, Midland Valley 17

Northwood Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 18

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 65, Hanahan 19

Ridge Spring-Monetta 67, Calhoun County 27

Saluda 52, Ninety Six 44

South Aiken 45, Aiken 16

South Pointe 78, Richland Northeast 38

Southside Christian 56, Christ Church Episcopal 28

Spring Valley 71, West Florence 42

St. John’s Christian Academy 39, Patrick Henry Academy 30

Strom Thurmond 36, Pelion 28

Thornwell 46, Calhoun Falls 30

Union County 32, Greer Middle College 28

Wagener-Salley 34, Williston-Elko 33

Walhalla 52, West Oak 40

Ware Shoals 34, GREEN Upstate 30

West Ashley 56, Summerville 52

Westside 64, Laurens 22

Wren 76, Southside 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

