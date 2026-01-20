Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Cony 67, Lawrence 61 Erskine Academy 53, Nokomis Regional 30 Gardiner Area 69, Oceanside (Coop) 50 Gray-New…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cony 67, Lawrence 61

Erskine Academy 53, Nokomis Regional 30

Gardiner Area 69, Oceanside (Coop) 50

Gray-New Gloucester 56, Lake Region 50

Maranacook Community 99, Lisbon 59

Mt. Blue 54, Skowhegan Area 40

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 63, Bangor 61

Poland Regional/Whittier 83, Fryeburg Academy 45

Telstar Regional 63, Forest Hills Consolidated 57, OT

Wells 55, North Yarmouth Academy 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.