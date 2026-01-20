Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cony 67, Lawrence 61
Erskine Academy 53, Nokomis Regional 30
Gardiner Area 69, Oceanside (Coop) 50
Gray-New Gloucester 56, Lake Region 50
Maranacook Community 99, Lisbon 59
Mt. Blue 54, Skowhegan Area 40
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 63, Bangor 61
Poland Regional/Whittier 83, Fryeburg Academy 45
Telstar Regional 63, Forest Hills Consolidated 57, OT
Wells 55, North Yarmouth Academy 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.